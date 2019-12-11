Hanoi to build ten pedestrian bridges
Hanoi (VNA) - Hanoi plans to build ten more pedestrian bridges in crowded streets in the inner city in an attempt to reduce traffic congestion and ensure safety.
Seven steel structure frame pedestrian bridges will be built along the routes of Nguyen Trai in Thanh Xuan district, Lang in Dong Da district and Nguyen Van Cu in Long Bien district. Traffic is held up with long tailbacks in these streets, especially during rush hours.
The remaining three pedestrian bridges will be built across To Lich River.
The city’s People’s Committee has approved projects to build four pedestrian bridges. Of that, one is at the T-junction of Trieu Khuc Road in Thanh Xuan district and three in Nguyen Van Cu street in Long Bien district.
The four bridges will be assembled with a steel structure with surface drainage system. The construction is scheduled to finish next year.
In reply to the municipal Department of Planning and Investment’s requirement on evaluating the construction of three pedestrian bridges across To Lich River and three bridges along Lang street, the Department of Transport said the construction was necessary and urgent.
There is a high density of agencies, schools and vehicles in Lang street. The demand of moving across Lang Road to the sidewalk section of To Lich River as well as the need for walking across the river has been increased.
Three bridges include To Lich 1 bridge, which locates between the Cot and 361 bridges, To Lich 2 bridge locating between 361 and Trung Hoa bridges, and To Lich 3 bridge locating between Trung Hoa and Hoa Muc bridges. Each bridge has an estimated length of 40 metres.
The pedestrian bridges along Lang road includes Bridge No1 locating near 1174 Lang road with a length of 43m, Bridge No2 near 778 Lang road with a length 33m, and Bridge No3 near Lang Ha market with a length of 41m.
According to the department Lang road connects three big districts including Thanh Xuan, Dong Da and Cau Giay, and plays an important route in connecting Noi Bai International Airport.
It has a high density of vehicles, posing risks for pedestrians as the bus stops are far from existing bridges.
The construction of the bridges is urgent to ensure safety and convenience for pedestrians./.