Society Vietnam Youth Federation’s eighth national congress opens The eighth National Congress of the Vietnam Youth Federation (VYF) for the 2019 – 2024 tenure officially opened in Hanoi on December 10.

Society New approaches needed to improve nutrition in ethnic minority children Vietnam needs new approaches that are designed based on geographic conditions and cultural characteristics of ethnic minority communities in order to address the persistent malnutrition among ethnic minority children, said a report of the World Bank.

Society Vietnam makes big leap in human development: UNDP Vietnam has made good progress in human development, with an average annual Human Development Index (HDI) growth of 1.36 percent during the 1990-2018 period.