A wide range of activities will be held to celebrate 20 years since Hanoi was recognised as a “City for peace” by UNESCO (July 16, 1999).

The municipal Department of Culture and Sports told the press that a meeting will take place at Ly Thai To flower garden near Hoan Kiem Lake on July 13.



At this event, Hanoi will mobilise nearly 10,000 people to join a walk for peace, and organise a street festival to create a picture of cultural diversity and promote Hanoi as a destination of peace, friendship and cooperation.



A festival featuring various art and culture activities will be held from July 13-14 such as music nights themed “I love Hanoi” and “Lightening peace” and introduction to UNESCO-recognised intangible cultural heritage like “bai choi” art singing in the central region and “nha nhac” (Hue royal court music).



At the “Friendship Village” exhibition on Le Thach street, foreign organisations and embassies will set up pavilions introducing the cultures of participating countries such as China, India and Laos.



Hanoi was honoured by UNESCO as the “City for peace” in La Paz city, Bolivia, in 1999.-VNA