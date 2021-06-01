According to an urgent dispatch sent by the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam to airlines and relevant agencies, the suspension will last until June 7.

The authority also decided to extend the suspension at Tan Son Nhat International Airport in Ho Chi Minh City to June 14 instead June 4, as announced earlier.

The decision was made based on directions given by the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.

In order to curb the spreading epidemic, Hanoi has decided to shut down all food and beverage establishments as well as hair salons and beauty parlours from May 25. Meanwhile, HCM City has introduced social distancing measures for at least two weeks, starting on May 31./.

VNA