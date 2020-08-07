Health COVID-19: 30 new cases raise total to 747 Thirty more cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in the past 12 hours, raising the total number to 747 as of 6pm on August 6, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.

Health Vietnam confirms COVID-19 death toll rises to 10 A 67-year-old woman in the central city of Da Nang died on August 5, becoming the 10th fatality from COVID-19 in Vietnam, according to Deputy Minister of Health Nguyen Truong Son. She died of malignant myeloma, diabetes, sepsis, and COVID-19, he said. ​

Health Due attention paid to treatment of COVID-19 patients with malaria Medical workers are paying due regard to the treatment of a number of COVID-19 patients at the National Hospital for Tropical Diseases who are also suffering from malaria.

Health Local authorities to be held responsible for COVID-19 transmission in hospitals Local authorities must be held responsible for transmissions in hospitals, members of the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control said at a meeting in Hanoi on August 6.