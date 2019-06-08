A worker trims a tree to limit accidents caused by falling trees during typhoon season this year (Photo: congluan.vn)

- Nearly 40,000 trees on more than 260 streets would be cut back from now until the end of this year to ensure safety during the rainy season, according to the Hanoi Department of Construction.The Hanoi Green Trees Park Co Ltd has already lopped more than 12,400 trees on 159 streets in the inner city. The company has also planted nearly 14,000 stakes for new trees.In suburban areas, agencies have cut 17,600 trees on 53 streets.The department is urging districts and people’s committees to complete the plan to ensure the safety of residents.The committees will also set up measures to deal with trees that come down during typhoons.At present, Hanoi had more than 235,000 trees with diameters of more than 20cm, according to the municipal department.-VNA