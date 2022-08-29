Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam Electricity Hanoi (EVNHANOI) has pledged safe, stable power supply in Hanoi during the four-day National Day holiday.



Accordingly, EVNHANOI will not halt or reduce power supply for upgrades to the high, medium and low voltage grids from 0am on September 1 to 12pm on September 4 and during the holiday.



It will also work with local departments and agencies to ensure safe and uninterrupted power for the celebrations.



EVNHANOI has arranged staff to work around the clock and prepare measures to cope with any problems.



Its affiliates have also been asked to check important transformer stations and power supply lines, and send staff to specific locations.



People are advised not to set off fireworks near power grids and stations, or release sky lanterns, kites, toys and flying devices in areas near power lines.



In case of violations, residents should report them to the EVNHANOI customer care centre via 19001288 to mitigate the risk of human and asset losses./.