Hanoi (VNA) – Hanoi is striving to complete the provision of special assistance for several groups before August 25.
According to the municipal Department of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs, a total of 1.55 million workers affected by the COVID-19 pandemic in Hanoi had been announced to be supported by the Government's social welfare support package with a combined amount of 245 billion VND (10.7 million USD) as of August 23.
Of the total, nearly 50,000 freelance workers will get a total of nearly 75 billion VND. To date, localities have provided support for more than 34,000 people with more than 51.6 billion VND in total (1.5 million VND each). The remainders will receive aid in the coming days.
All 30 districts and towns of the capital city have issued decisions to support more than 279,000 people rendering service to the nation, and poor and near-poor households who are beneficiaries of Resolution No.15 dated August 13, 2021 of the municipal People's Council Standing Board on a number of specific policies to support those affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, with a budget of over 279 billion VND.
In addition, the Vietnam Fatherland Front of Hanoi has provided essential goods for 3,431 families with no members participating in the labour market with an amount of more than 3.4 billion VND. Districts and towns have also given unexpected assistance for nearly 70,000 people with a budget of more than 36 billion VND.
To date, about 1.9 million people and families affected by the pandemic in the capital city have accessed and benefited from support policies with a combined amount of more than 564 billion VND./.
