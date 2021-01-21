Hanoi to focus on fuelling domestic tourism in 2021
The Hanoi Department of Tourism has decided to concentrate resources on promoting the domestic tourism market this year and will prepare to welcome international arrivals when conditions allow.
Illustrative image (Source: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) - The Hanoi Department of Tourism has decided to concentrate resources on promoting the domestic tourism market this year and will prepare to welcome international arrivals when conditions allow.
The goal was unveiled at a conference held by the Department of Tourism on January 20 to deploy tasks for 2021.
According to the department's Director Dang Huong Giang, it has compiled three growth scenarios for the sector. One projects an early recovery that allows Hanoi to welcome 15.34 million domestic visitors, double the figure in 2020. An early recovery would mean the normal operation of services and accommodation facilities, with average occupancy exceeding 45 percent.
The sector has also set out an overall target of catering to between 13.16 and 19.4 million tourists, including 10.96-15.34 million domestic visitors.
Products to be launched to stimulate domestic tourism will cover key destinations in the capital such as the Thang Long Ancient Citadel, Hoa Lo Prison, Duong Lam ancient village, and Van Mieu (the Temple of Literature) and Quoc Tu Giam (Vietnam’s first university).
The development of culinary, nightlife, and extreme sports tours are also a focus.
Meanwhile, a series of promotional events are scheduled to take place before, during, and after the 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31) hosted by Vietnam later this year. The event will take place from November 21 to December 2 in Hanoi and 11 neighbouring cities and provinces, including Bac Ninh, Hai Duong, Hai Phong, Quang Ninh, Ha Nam, Nam Dinh, Ninh Binh, Hoa Binh, Vinh Phuc, Phu Tho, and Bac Giang./.