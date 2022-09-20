Society Many Vietnamese workers returning from Cambodia via Moc Bai Border Gate Border guards and police in the southeastern province of Tay Ninh shook hands to handle the entry of nearly 80 Vietnamese workers who returned Vietnam from Cambodia via Moc Bai International Border Gate on September 19.

Society Nearly 550,000 poor households provided with soft loans in Ninh Binh The Vietnam Bank for Social Policies (VBSP)’s Ninh Binh Branch has provided more than 9.84 trillion VND (415.63 million USD) in soft loans for around 547,870 poor households and other policy beneficiaries in the northern province over the last two decades.

Society Belgian party’s festival honours late President Ho Chi Minh The Vietnamese Embassy in Belgium has collaborated with the Workers' Party of Belgium to hold a series of activities in honour of late President Ho Chi Minh at the party’s recent Manifesta (solidarity) festival in Ostend city.

Society PM orders review of legal enforcement over UXO clearance Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has asked the Ministry of National Defence to work closely with ministries, agencies and localities to review the enforcement of legal regulations related to post-war bomb and mine clearance.