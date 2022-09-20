Hanoi to hold mass wedding for 30 couples
Illustrative photo (Source: laodongthudo.vn)Hanoi (VNA) – The youth authorities of Hanoi has planned a mass wedding ceremony for 30 couples on October 15 and 16.
The venue will be at the Ly Thai To statue square in the heart of the city.
The municipal chapters of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union and Vietnam Youth Federation are working to select eligible couples for the event.
The couples must be members of the two organisations. Priority is given to those with disabilities, and disadvantaged backgrounds, among others. Those who have secured marriage licences but have yet to hold their ceremonies due to COVID-19 are also considered.
Selected couples will receive many wedding gifts and support./.