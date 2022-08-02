Politics Condolences to Philippines over former President’s passing President Nguyen Xuan Phuc and Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh sent their condolences to Philippine President Ferdinand Romualdez Marcos over the death of former President Fidel Ramos.

Politics ☕Afternoon briefing on August 2 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency on August 2.

Politics ☀️ Morning digest August 2 The following is a list of selected news summaries last nighy by the Vietnam News Agency.