Hanoi to host Ao Dai Festival in October
The Hanoi Ao Dai Festival will take place in the capital city from October 13-15 with the participation of fashion designers, craft villages and tourism firms.
The festival aims to promote Vietnam tourism in general and Hanoi tourism in particular, changing the image of ao dai, Vietnam's traditional dress, from "cultural ambassador" to "tourism ambassador" - a typical tourism product of Hanoi.
The event’s opening ceremony, scheduled for October 13 evening at the pedestrian streets around Hoan Kiem Lake in downtown Hanoi, will be a combination of music, light and traditional dress shows of the north, central and southern regions.
The festival is expected to create a chance for artisans, fashion designers and tourism firms to exchange and explore cooperation opportunities./.