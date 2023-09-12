The festival aims to promote Vietnam tourism in general and Hanoi tourism in particular, changing the image of ao dai, Vietnam's traditional dress, from "cultural ambassador" to "tourism ambassador" - a typical tourism product of Hanoi.

The event’s opening ceremony, scheduled for October 13 evening at the pedestrian streets around Hoan Kiem Lake in downtown Hanoi, will be a combination of music, light and traditional dress shows of the north, central and southern regions.

The festival is expected to create a chance for artisans, fashion designers and tourism firms to exchange and explore cooperation opportunities./.

VNA