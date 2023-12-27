A countdown programme to welcome New Year at Cach Mang Thang Tam Square, Hanoi (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – A string of cultural and art activities will be held in the capital city of Hanoi to welcome New Year 2024.



The highlight of those will be countdown programmes organised at Dong Kinh Nghia Thuc Square and in Dinh Tien Hoang Street; and Heineken Countdown Party 2024 at the Cach Mang Thang Tam (August Revolution) Square in front of the Opera House.



The programmes are scheduled from 7:00pm on December 31 to 1:00am on January 1, 2024.



Music and dance performances will be organised to entertain locals and visitors. The events will feature renowned artists.



The programmes will exemplify cultural identities and integration efforts of Hanoi, contributing to promoting the brand of Hanoi – the City for peace.



On the occasion, Hanoi's art units and theatres will also organise many art performances in districts and townships./.