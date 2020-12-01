Society Assistance comes for flood-hit residents in Thua Thien-Hue President of the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) Central Committee Tran Thanh Man and State Vice President Dang Thi Ngoc Thinh on November 30 presented aid packages to people of the central province of Thua Thien-Hue, to help them surmount consequences of recent storms and floods.

Society National radios help nurture Vietnam-Indonesia friendship Radio The Voice of Vietnam (VOV) and Radio Republik Indonesia (Radio of the Republic of Indonesia, or RRI) held an interactive radio dialogue on November 30 to celebrate the 65th anniversary of the Vietnam-Indonesia diplomatic ties (December 30, 1955-2020).

Society VNA General Director honoured with Spanish Order of Civil Merit The Spanish King’s Order of Civil Merit Encomienda was bestowed upon General Director of the Vietnam News Agency Nguyen Duc Loi at a ceremony held by the Spanish Embassy in Hanoi on November 30.

Society Nearly 240 Vietnamese brought home from Philippines Nearly 240 Vietnamese citizens were repatriated from the Philippines on a VietJet flight on November 30.