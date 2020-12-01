Hanoi to host fair featuring specialties of mountainous localities
A fair featuring specialties from mountainous localities will be a highlight of activities taking place at the Vietnam National Village for Ethnic Culture and Tourism in Hanoi in December to commemorate the new year of 2021, the Ministry of Culture, Sports, and Tourism announced on December 1.
Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)
Traditional markets of ethnic groups in mountainous areas will be replicated and feature folk songs, games, and cuisine.
The “Khen” (pan-pipe) dance of the Mong people - a national intangible cultural heritage - will be performed.
A space will be arranged for promoting tourism in localities and for exhibiting paintings featuring landscape and people in mountainous localities.
A host of traditional festivals will be re-enacted at the fair, such as the Cam Muong Festival of the Lu ethnic group in northern mountainous Lai Chau province that prays for a prosperous and peaceful life, and “Tet Khu su cha”, which signals the end of the harvest for the Ha Nhi group in neighbouring Dien Bien province, among others./.