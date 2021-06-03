Hanoi to host first livestream on OCOP products
The first-ever livestream promoting products of Hanoi’s “One Commune, One Product” (OCOP) programme will be held in the coming time, announced the organisers on June 2.
Organised by the Hanoi Coordination Office for New-style Rural Area Building together with the ASEAN Digital Conversion Research Institute (ASEAN Academy), the event aims to support stakeholders in the production, sale and marketing of OCOP products through digital technologies and e-commerce platforms, especially against the backdrop of COVID-19.
The three-hour livestream is slated for June 6, starting from 9am, and can be watched on the OCOP Live Facebook page and VTC Now.
It is hoped to motivate stakeholders in the programme in Hanoi and across the country at large to improve marketing skills and offer their products online via livestreaming, so as to reach more customers in the digital era.
The capital city is home to some 1,054 OCOP products./.