SEA Games 31 organising committee inspects preparations for cycling events in Hoa Binh A delegation of the 31st Southeast Asia (SEA) Games Organising Committee, led by Deputy Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Hoang Dao Cuong, had a working session with the People's Committee of Hoa Binh province, focusing on preparations for the cycling competition.

Some 400 delegates to attend SEA Games 31's flag raising ceremony The flag raising ceremony of the 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31) will take place at the My Dinh National Sports Complex in Hanoi on May 11 morning with the participation of about 400 delegates, according to the organising committee.

Football body discusses preparatory works for competition at SEA Games 31 Acting President of the Vietnam Football Federation (VFF) Tran Quoc Tuan on April 12 chaired a meeting with its Board of General Secretariat and relevant offices to discuss the organisation of football events of the upcoming 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31).