Hanoi to host Russian Film Week
Hanoi (VNA) - A Russian Film Week will begin in Hanoi on December 9 at the National Cinema Centre.
Movies featured are Road to Berlin; White Tiger; The Star; Come and See and They Fought for Their Country.
Road to Berlin is a drama and adventure directed by Sergei Popov. The comprehensive direction and careful construction of the script allows the film to examine the bonding of two characters, depicting their professionalism and often heroic acts, without resorting to sensationalism or sentimentality.
It will be shown at 7pm on December 9 to open the film event.
Audience will have an opportunity to better understand the Great Patriotic war and experience the Russian film industry.
All five films selected for this year’s event have won many domestic awards and have featured at a number of international festivals.
Free tickets can be picked up at the cinema from December 4, at 87 Lang Ha Street.
The film week is co-organised by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism and the Russian Embassy in Vietnam to mark the 70th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Vietnam and Russia (1950-2020) and the 75th anniversary of the end of World War II./.
