Hanoi to host second French gastronomy festival
Hanoi (VNA) – The second French gastronomy festival "Balade en France" will be held in Hanoi from January 10-12.
The information was revealed by French Ambassador to Vietnam Nicolas Warnery at a press conference in the capital city on January 7.
The diplomat said this year’s event will feature about 40 pavilions set up by prestigious hotels, restaurants, and food and wine importers from France such as Press Club, Sofitel Legend Metropole Hanoi, Red Apron, Chocolat Marou, Saint Honore, Lu, and Fabrik.
Many artists of Vietnam and France will perform at the event, creating a music party for visitors, he said, adding that the organisers will also screen French movies, and hold a number of other activities such as street music, painting, and games.
Models of French well-known architectures like the Eiffel Tower and Pond des Arts will be set up at the event, according to the ambassador.
He said the festival will not only honour French culture but also offer high-quality food and products from France at reasonable prices.
The first "Balade en France" was held in Hanoi in 2018./.