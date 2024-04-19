Business Vietnam earns 1.43 billion USD from rice exports in Q1 ietnam in the first quarter of 2024 exported 2.18 million tonnes of rice, earning 1.43 billion USD, an increase of 17.6% in volume and 45.5% in value year on year. Meanwhile, the average export rice price also increased by 23.6% to $653.9 per tonne.

Business HCM City moves towards Net Zero Ho Chi Minh City is building a project to restructure its industry towards sustainable development in the 2025-2030 period, with a vision to 2050, prioritising the use of high technology and reducing emissions towards net zero emissions by 2050.

Business Old loans must endure higher interest rates temporarily: central bank The average lending interest rate for new loans by commercial banks is reported at around 6.4% per year, a decrease of 0.7 percentage point per year compared to the end of last year. However, borrowers with loans issued before the latest rate adjustment still must pay higher rates, according to the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV).

Business Vietnam among top domestic infrastructure investors: Ambassador Vietnam is one of the leading countries in Asia in terms of investment for infrastructure development, allocating 5.7% of its Gross Domestic Product (GDP) to projects in this field, said Ambassador Dang Hoang Giang, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the United Nations (UN).