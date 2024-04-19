Hanoi to host Vietnam Medipharm Expo 2024
The 31st Vietnam International Medical and Pharmaceutical Exhibition (Vietnam Medipharm Expo 2024) is scheduled to take place in Hanoi from May 9 to 12, an official of the Ministry of Health (MoH) told a press conference on April 19.
The event, to be held at the Hanoi International Exhibition Centre on Tran Hung Dao street, will feature 550 booths and attract 350 businesses from over 30 countries and territories, including the US, Poland, Germany, Russia, China, Taiwan (China), the Republic of Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Pakistan, Singapore, Thailand, India and Vietnam.
Ha Anh Duc, head of the MoH Office, said that the expo will introduce the latest and most outstanding achievements of the medical and pharmaceutical industry in Vietnam and the world. It will serve as a venue for businesses to advertise products, exchange experiences, seize investment, production and business opportunities, and expand markets, contributing to public health care and improvement.
This year's event will comprise a range of specialised activities focusing on science and technology application to the health sector, he noted.
A business matching programme and specialised seminars will also be held, along with charitable and social activities such as fundraising for poor patients, a blood donation event, health screening for the elderly, advice provision, and free check-ups for visitors.
First held in 1994, the annual expo creates a chance for organisations and enterprises to advertise products, share experience, seize investment opportunities, explore new markets, and transfer technology to improve production and business efficiency./.