The exhibition in HCM City last year. Vietwater 2019 will be held in Hanoi from July 24 to 26. (Photo: VNA)

The premier exhibition on water supply and wastewater treatment technologies (VIETWATER 2019) will take place in Hanoi from July 24 to 26 at the Hanoi International Exhibition Center (ICE).VIETWATER 2019 will occupy 3,500 square metres of exhibition area and welcome over 200 exhibitors from 30 nations and territories, with international group pavilions for Taiwan, the Republic of Korea, Thailand and China.In addition, an international conference themed “Water Management towards Sustainable Development Goals” will be held on July 25, sponsored by the Vietnam Water Supply & Sewerage Association (VWSA) and the Vietnamese Ministry of Construction.-VNA