Three Vietnamese cities among Southeast Asian best Da Nang, Hanoi, and Ho Chi Minh City have been listed among the best cities in Southeast Asia in Asia's Best Awards 2022, recently unveiled by the Travel & Leisure magazine.

Ben Tre emerging destination of ecotourism, river-based tours The Mekong Delta province of Ben Tre, renowned as the kingdom of coconut and for its large acreages of fruit farming, is striving to become a top destination for ecotourism and river-based tours.

Infographic Vietnam nominated in 10 categories at World Travel Awards 2022 Vietnam has made an impressive comeback with ten nominated categories at the World Travel Awards 2022, according to the Vietnam National Administration of Tourism (VNAT).