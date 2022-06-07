Hanoi to inoculate vulnerable adults with fourth dose of COVID-19 vaccines
Hanoi is considering injecting the second booster dose, or the fourth dose, of COVID-19 vaccines to vulnerable adults or those who jobs put them at high risk for exposure to COVID-19, starting this month.
People eligible to receive the dose include those aged 50 and above, those aged 18 and above who are diagnosed to be moderately or severely immunocompromised, or those with high-risk jobs such as healthcare workers, frontliners and factory workers.
The capital city aims to have more than 95 percent of the eligible adults administered this time.
It does not rule out the possibility of expanding eligibility for the second booster dose if supply is sufficient.
The vaccines to be used will be Pfizer, Moderna and AstraZeneca./.