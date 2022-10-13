Hanoi to inspect violations of plots and ground sales
Hanoi authorities want to prevent the destruction of land to increase its resale value.(Photo: vov.vn)Hanoi (VNA) – Hanoi authorities have requested the Department of Natural Resources and Environment strictly handle the bulldozing of hills and mountains and levelling of ponds, rivers and streams to sell land.
The city also called for investigations into construction on unregulated agricultural land and a review of projects that have not yet or are slow to put land to use.
Hanoi also told the department to check if local project investors gave buyers ownership certificates for houses and other assets against the implementation of land use plans, or changed land use purposes for rice cultivation in the city.
The department was also assigned to inspect possible violations in the separation of parcels, plots, and ground sales that disrupt the planning, affect the real estate market, land price determination, and the implementation of the auction of land use rights in the area.
The city requested a comprehensive inspection of land areas originating from agriculture and forestry schools handed over to localities for management that still have difficulties and problems in land allocation, land lease, issuance of land use rights certificates, ownership of houses and other assets attached to land; aggregate proposed reporting authority considers regulatory treatment.
Regarding the registration and issuance of certificates of land use rights, ownership of houses and other assets attached to the land, the municipal People's Committee requested the department to arrange and rationally arrange the receipt of dossiers of administrative procedures for people; do not let overload prolong the time of receiving and resolving documents give rise to negatives.
At the same time, the department needed reviewing and advising on amending and abolishing unreasonable procedures, prolonging the implementation time, and causing trouble for people and businesses when carrying out land transactions.
In addition, the city said: "It is necessary to correct the registration and issuance of certificates, review and make full statistics on outstanding cases where land has not been registered, or certificates have not been issued; at the same time clarify the causes and have specific plans and measures to solve these cases definitively."
The City People's Committee also requested the construction of the land database be urgently completed, with resources focused on ensuring the completion of national land databases and information systems and providing online public services to shorten the time to carry out administrative procedures./.