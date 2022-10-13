Society Naval ship safely tugs fishing vessel in distress to mainland Ship 302 of Naval Region 3 tugged a fishing vessel in distress of Quang Binh province to the mainland and handed over it authorities of Da Nang city on October 12.

Society Vietnam attends 5th Russian Energy Week Int’l Forum Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyen Hong Dien is in Moscow to attend the Russian Energy Week (REW 2022) International Forum, which was opened at Manege Central Exhibition Hall on October 12.

Society Six Vietnamese universities named in THE World University Rankings 2023 Six Vietnamese universities have been listed in the Times Higher Education (THE) World University Rankings 2023, which includes nearly 1,800 universities across 104 countries and regions, the largest and most diverse of its kind to date.

Society Citizens rescued from forced labour in Cambodia return home Border guards at the Moc Bai international border gate, the southwestern province of Tay Ninh, on October 11 received 78 Vietnamese citizens from Cambodia.