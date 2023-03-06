Society New discoveries found after Ho Dynasty Citadel excavation The Institute of Archaeology and the Centre for Conservation of World Heritage Citadel of the Ho Dynasty held a conference on March 4 to report preliminary findings of excavation of four gates of the citadel.

Videos HCM City Book Street posts highest-ever revenue last year Ho Chi Minh City Book Street posted its highest revenue ever in 2022, at 2.18 million USD, a 113 percent increase over 2021.

Society US veteran returns war diary to Vietnamese martyr’s family US veteran Peter Mathews and his spouse arrived in Ky Xuan commune, Ky Anh district, the central province of Ha Tinh, on March 5 to hand over martyr Cao Xuan Tuat’s diary that he has kept for the past 56 years to his family.

Society 📝 OP-ED: Vietnam takes drastic action to hunt down wildlife trafficking Aware of wildlife trafficking and its threat to biodiversity preservation, Vietnam has taken drastic action to fight the use of wildlife and their products, such as fine-tuning laws, raising public awareness, strengthening legal enforcement, and strict punishment for violations.