Hanoi to launch public bicycle service in inner districts
Hanoi’s Department of Transport is planning to launch public bicycle services in five inner districts of Hanoi, giving locals and tourists have more transport options.
People in HCM City experience the public bicycle service (Photo: VNA)
In the first phase of the project, 1,000 bicycles, including about 500 electric-bicycles, will be placed at 70-80 bike rental spots in the districts of Ba Dinh, Tay Ho, Dong Da and Thanh Xuan and near stations on the Cat Linh–Ha Dong metro line.
Following HCM City's model, the project is expected to roll out this year.
In the second phase, which will be run between 2023 and 2024, 3,000 more bicycles will be placed at 350 spots.
Tri Nam Group, the investor in the project, said the project is estimated to cost 26 billion VND (1.14 million USD).
The rental price for an electric bike is about 20,000 VND per hour, or 200,000 VND a day. The investor has not yet given the expected price for renting regular bicycles.
Tri Nam Group has proposed city authorities set up charging stations at bike rental spots to serve users better.
The investor has also deployed a public bicycle rental service in HCM City since last December./.