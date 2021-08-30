Health Hanoi intensifies COVID-19 control measures amid rising infections The People’s Committee of Hanoi has required departments, sectors and localities across the city to intensify testing and tracing to filter COVID-19 patients out of the community, while preparing quarantine and treatment facilities to be ready for any circumstances.

Health Over 16,000 experts, medical workers sent to southern region: Health Minister More than 16,000 experts and medical workers have been deployed by the Ministry of Health to Ho Chi Minh City and southern provinces to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Minister Nguyen Thanh Long.

Health Medical bags support COVID-19 patients treated at home in HCM City The Vietnam Young Entrepreneurs' Association (VYEA) and the Ho Chi Minh City Young Physicians Association have jointly launched a programme called “ATM - Medical bags” to support COVID-19 patients undergoing treatment at home in the city which has been hardest hit by the COVID-19 pandemic.