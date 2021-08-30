Located in Yen So ward, Hoang Mai district on an area of 3.5 hectares, the hospital has 500 beds and all rooms are equipped with a camera system to monitor patients' condition.

As the second facility of the Hanoi Medical University Hospital, it will serve as a national COVID-19 intensive care unit which will provide treatment for patients in severe and critical conditions and technical support for other COVID-19 medical facilities in the assigned areas.

Construction on the COVID-19 treatment hospital began on July 24./.
VNA