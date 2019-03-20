Four kilometres in length, the road along To Lich River in southwest Hanoi will soon become a pedestrian street and the longest in the capital city.

The change is part of a project to expand Lang Street in Dong Da district and reduce traffic congestion, especially during peak hours, and provide a new space for people to exercise and relax.

Only pedestrians and bicycles are allowed on the street. One side is for growing trees, plants and flowers for a green and nice view, while the other side, next to the river, has a handrail for safety.

After nearly three months of construction, the pedestrian street is almost completed and has been warmly welcomed by local residents, many of whom have already started to use it.

The street is expected to create a clean and beautiful urban landscape in the area, which has seen a number of new buildings in recent years.-VNA