Hanoi will play host to an extensive range of flower markets from January 1 to January 21, with these days being the 10th day to the 30th day of the 12th lunar month.

Guests visiting these markets will be able to purchase a wide variety of different types of flowers, ornamental plants, fruit trees, and handicraft products, all of which are typical of the festive season.

Furthermore, traditional markets will be set up across the capital, with one in Hoan Kiem district, and three in Hai Ba Trung district.

Additional markets will also be opened up in other districts around Hanoi, including Bac Tu Liem, Tay Ho and Ha Dong districts./.

