Business Reference exchange rate down 7 VND on March 23 The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,197 VND per USD on March 23, down 7 VND from the previous day.

Business Binh Phuoc urged to develop cashews as main crops The southern province of Binh Phuoc, deemed Vietnam’s “cashew capital”, needs to devise a project to develop cashews as its key crops, Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Nguyen Xuan Cuong has said.