Hanoi to pilot rental of e-bike linking with bus system in Q3
Hanoi will pilot the rental of electric bicycles to facilitate connection among local bus routes and the bus rapid transit (BRT) system since the third quarter of this year.
The project will be launched by municipal Department of Transport and the University of Transport Technology, on the route from the AEON Mall Ha Dong to the Van Khe BRT platform, until the end of 2023.
With funding from the European Commission and relevant agencies, the service will be offered free of charge in the pilot period.
People want to use the services will receive support to install a mobile application, which stores and tracks an user’s movement between the two destinations. The app also indicates the bikes’ battery level and sends alert if problems arise.
According to the Hanoi Department of Transport, the project aims to improve the efficiency of public transport services as well as reduce personal vehicle use.
It is also to encourage the use of eco-friendly vehicles and raise public awareness of environmental protection, thereby reducing congestions and pollution in the capital city.
Buses are currently the only means of public transport in Hanoi, comprising more than 100 routes operated by the state-owned Transerco and several private companies./.