Society Domestic flights to HCM City reduced amid COVID-19 The Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV) has asked airlines to reduce their domestic flights to Tan Son Nhat International Airport in Ho Chi Minh City as part of efforts to prevent the spreading of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Society 12 medical items added to national reserves Twelve medical items have been added to the list of national reserves under a decree issued recently by the Prime Minister.

Society Army fights COVID-19 at higher level: Deputy Minister Deputy Minister of National Defence, Lieut. Gen. Vu Hai San on June 1 urged military units to roll out COVID-19 prevention and control measures synchronously and effectively, saying they must be done sooner and at a higher level.