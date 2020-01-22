Environment Experts discuss ways to ease air pollution in Hanoi Experts gathered at a conference in Hanoi on January 14 to seek ways to improve air quality in the capital city of Vietnam.

Environment Investors sought for landfill improvement projects The Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee is calling for investment in the form of Public-Private Partnerships (PPP) to improve environmental conditions at three closed landfill sites.

Environment Saltwater encroaches deep into Mekong Delta The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD) has forecast saltwater intrusion for 10 of the 13 provincial-level localities in the Mekong Delta this dry season, and the phenomenon has already appeared in eight so far.

Environment Thua Thien-Hue takes measures to protect wild birds Authorities in the central province of Thua Thien-Hue have issued an order to protect wild birds after a large amount of birds moved to settle in residential areas.