Hanoi to plant about 120,000 new trees this spring
Hanoi will grow about 120,000 trees in districts, towns, public places, offices, schools and hospitals this spring in memory of President Ho Chi Minh.
Cau Giay responds to the tree planting festival. (Photo: giaoducthoidai.vn)
Hanoi (VNA) – Hanoi will grow about 120,000 trees in districts, towns, public places, offices, schools and hospitals this spring in memory of President Ho Chi Minh.
The tree planting festival will take place from January 30 to February 5 throughout the capital city.
In 2020, the city plans to have up to 250,000 new trees.
Vietnamese people have a special tree planting festival in spring, which highlights the country’s traditional custom initiated by President Ho Chi Minh in the hope of greening up the country./.