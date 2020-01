Hanoi will grow about 120,000 trees in districts, towns, public places , offices, schools and hospitals this spring in memory of President Ho Chi Minh The tree planting festival will take place from January 30 to February 5 throughout the capital city.In 2020, the city plans to have up to 250,000 new trees.Vietnamese people have a special tree planting festival in spring, which highlights the country’s traditional custom initiated by President Ho Chi Minh in the hope of greening up the country./.