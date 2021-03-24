Hanoi to provide free wifi at more tourist spots
Hanoi will install free public wifi systems at more tourist spots to better serve visitors to the capital city.
Van Mieu - Quoc Tu Giam (Temple of Literature) is a popular tourist site in Hanoi. (Photo: VNA)
To this effect, a coordination programme on improving the effectiveness of information and communications and promoting the IT application in tourism activities in the capital city for 2021-2025 signed between the Department of Tourism and the Department of Information and Communications on March 24.
Besides the locations equipped with free wifi in 2020, this year Hanoi has approved nine additional venues which are popular tourist destinations.
Speaking at the signing ceremony, Dang Huong Giang, Director of the Hanoi Department of Tourism, said that realising the directions of the Government and the city on the implementation of "dual goals" of promoting economic development and preventing COVID-19, the department has actively coordinated with relevant to devise plans to stimulate tourism.
The capital's tourism has shown signs of recovery. Since they reopened in earlier this month, local destinations such as Huong Pagoda, Van Mieu - Quoc Tu Giam (Temple of Literature), Ngoc Son Temple, the Duong Lam Ancient Village welcomed a large number of tourists, especially on the weekends.
The total number of visitors to Hanoi hit 8.65 million in 2020, equal to 30 percent of the 2019 figure, including 1.11 million foreigners.
The local tourism industry strives to welcome from 13.16 million to 19.04 million visitors in 2021, up 45-65.5 percent as compared with the previous year. The number of domestic holidaymakers is projected to reach 10.96-15.34 million, up from 50-70 percent year-on-year./.