Health Medical bags support COVID-19 patients treated at home in HCM City The Vietnam Young Entrepreneurs' Association (VYEA) and the Ho Chi Minh City Young Physicians Association have jointly launched a programme called “ATM - Medical bags” to support COVID-19 patients undergoing treatment at home in the city which has been hardest hit by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Health Nanogen asked to provide more data of homegrown Nano Covax Nanogen Pharmaceutical Biotechnology JSC has been asked to provide more data for consideration before a registration certificate of conditional circulation for its Nano Covax can be granted.

Health Additional 12,663 COVID-19 cases logged on August 29 Vietnam recorded 12,663 COVID-19 infections, including 12,619 domestic and 44 imported cases, in the past 24 hours to 6pm on August 29, the Ministry of Health announced.

Health Vietnam logs additional 12,103 COVID-19 cases Vietnam recorded an additional 12,103 COVID-19 infections, including 12,097 domestic and six imported cases, in the past 24 hours to 6pm on August 28, the Ministry of Health announced.