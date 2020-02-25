Hanoi to quarantine people arriving from epidemic-hit areas in RoK
Hanoi will impose quarantine measures on people arriving from or going through Daegu and North Gyeongsang, areas with COVID-19 outbreaks in the Republic of Korea.
Hanoi will impose quarantine measures on people arriving from or going through Daegu and North Gyeongsang, areas with COVID-19 outbreaks in the Republic of Korea.
On February 25, the municipal People’s Committee required the Health Department to coordinate with the capital city’s Military Command and police to carry out the quarantine work.
Accordingly, Vietnamese citizens will be kept in quarantine for 14 days since arrival at the military school under the municipal Military Command in Son Tay, while foreign nationals will be staying at the Municipal Police Hospital in Ha Dong district.
District administrations are told to look for people who arrived in Vietnam from the RoK within the past 14 days for monitoring and taking quarantine measures on those who came from or transited Daegu and North Gyeongsang.
The municipal Health Department instructed tightening international medical quarantine at the Noi Bai international airport, including requiring all passengers coming from or transiting the RoK to fill in medical declaration forms. All those who are found to have symptoms such as fever, coughing and shortness of breath must be put under quarantine at medical facilities and tested for coronavirus./.
