The objectives are included in an action programme issued by the municipal that outlines its efforts to implement the Politburo's Resolution on the planning, construction, management, and sustainable development of urban areas in Vietnam to 2030, with a vision to 2045.

Other key targets are to expand the urban construction area to about 30% of the total natural land area by 2025 and 33-36% by 2030. The city intends to complete the planning of all districts and satellite urban areas, as well as concrete planning for renovation and reconstruction of old apartment buildings.

The city will invest in building new hospitals, with priority given to the early completion of construction on four large general hospitals at the gateways of the capital city./.

VNA