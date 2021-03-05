Hanoi to re-open religious establishments, relic sites on March 8
Religious establishments, relic sites and tourist attractions in Hanoi will re-open on March 8 with preventive measures being still in place after they were temporarily closed to contain the COVID-19 pandemic, Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Chu Xuan Dung said at a meeting on March 5.
Religious activities should be downsized in their scale, and organised online to prevent the spread of the disease, he stressed.
Dung ordered localities to enhance inspection and mete out harsh punishments to any violations of pandemic prevention, particularly restaurants, coffee shops, tea stalls and karaoke parlours, among others who resume operations without getting permission.
Additionally, drastic measures must be deployed to monitor people coming from pandemic-hit areas, while online health declarations using QR code should be carried out from March 5, he added.
The capital city has gone through 17 days without new COVID-19 infections. Thirty-five cases have been logged in the city since the latest COVID-19 wave hit the country on January 27.
Although the pandemic has been put under control, the city needs to strictly follow pandemic prevention measures set out by the Government, the municipal Party Committee and the municipal People’s Committee.
The communications work will be promoted to raise public awareness of the prevention measures, particularly the Ministry of Health’s 5K message: 5K message: khau trang (face mask), khu khuan (disinfection), khoang cach (distance), khong tu tap (no gathering) and khai bao y te (health declaration)./.