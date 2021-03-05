Society USAID supports flood-affected people in Quang Ngai province As many as 456 households in Nghia Hanh district of the central province of Quang Ngai will benefit from financial support funded by the US Agency for International Development (USAID) for repairing and reinforcing their houses damaged by typhoons and floods last year.

Society First day after social distancing lifted in Hai Duong Strict social distancing measures were lifted in the northern province of Hai Duong, Vietnam’s latest COVID-19 hotspot, on midnight on March 3. Local people have begun to resume normal life while still following strict prevention regulations.

Society Hai Phong allows resuming of public activities Hai Phong city, which borders the current largest COVID-19 hotbed of Hai Duong, has allowed a number of public activities and services to resume as the COVID-19 situation in the locality shows signs of easing.

Society MoLISA proposes keeping region-based minimum wage unchanged in 2021 The Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs (MoLISA) is collecting ideas on a draft proposal to the Government in which the National Wage Council suggests it not raise the region-based minimum wage in 2021 after considering the socio-economic circumstances.