At the Temple of Literature in Hanoi (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The capital city of Hanoi will quickly restore its tourism activities when the COVID-19 pandemic is under control at home and abroad, said the municipal Tourism Department during its conference on January 14 to launch 2022 tasks.



The municipal tourism sector will step up technological application, develop infrastructure, improve tourism quality and enhance international cooperation in the field.



Director of the municipal Tourism Department Dang Huong Giang said the sector will work closely with departments, localities and businesses to develop special and unique products, upgrade several key tourist areas, and improve the quality of cultural tourism products.



Annual tourism festivals and events will still be held in cities and provinces to popularise the images of the capital.



Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Nguyen Manh Quyen highlighted three breakthrough stages, including increasing investment resources, building tourism development mechanisms, and digital transformation in tourism, towards making important contributions to the city’s economic growth and turning tourism into a spearhead sector in line with the Politburo’s Resolution No.08.



Last year, Hanoi welcomed 4 million domestic visitors, or 53 percent of that recorded in 2020 and 36 percent of the yearly target. The total revenue from domestic visitors was estimated at 11.28 trillion VND (490 million USD), equivalent to 40 percent of the total in 2020 and 23 percent of the yearly plan.



In 2022, the city strives to serve 10-12 million visitors, including 1.2-2 million foreigners./.