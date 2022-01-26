Hanoi to resume bus services in February
Hanoi authorities has permitted bus services to resume operations at full capacity from February 8, following an over-three-month hiatus caused by the pandemic.
Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNS/VNA) – Hanoi authorities has permitted bus services to resume operations at full capacity from February 8, following an over-three-month hiatus caused by the pandemic.
Dao Viet Long, deputy director of the Hanoi Department of Transport, said the Hanoi Public Transport Management Centre was assigned to develop a plan for buses to return at 100 percent capacity from February 8, the same time students will go back to school after the Lunar New Year holiday.
Earlier, the Hanoi Transport Corporation (Transerco), proposed the city government allow buses to operate at full capacity to serve people travelling by bus more conveniently.
From October 14, 2021, bus routes throughout the capital were only allowed to carry half their designed capacity and no more than 20 passengers at a time due to pandemic prevention and control.
Waiting for a bus took about 15-60 minutes.
Transerco said the number of passengers travelling by bus was increasing again.
Bus service units confirmed that they were ready to deploy vehicles as well as pandemic preventive measures to meet travel demand./.