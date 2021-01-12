Hanoi to revitalise traditional Tet space in Old Quarter
A wide range of cultural activities will take place throughout Hanoi’s Old Quarter from February 6, or the 25th day of the 12th lunar month, as part of celebrations for Tet (Lunar New Year).
Illustrative image (Source: VNA)
A traditional Tet space will be established in the heart of the capital, with the area gearing up to feature a Neu pole, folk singing, a street parade, and an Ao Dai, Vietnamese long dress, fashion show, reported Radio the Voice of Vietnam (VOV).
There will also be corner set up to show images of people making Chung cake, the traditional food of the festival, whilst also offering other typical Tet foods in order to worship ancestors.
The event will feature a special gala aimed at introducing music from the country’s three regions.
Kim Ngan Temple, Phung Hung street, and the Centre for the Old Quarter's Culture Exchange will provide the venues for various cultural activities over Tet.
This year marks the second time that the event has been held after the first took place in 2016.
The event is anticipated to draw the participation of heritage lovers from provinces such as Bac Lieu, Thua Thien-Hue, Thanh Hoa, and among others nationwide. The aim is to promote Hanoi’s cultural values to both Vietnam and the wider world./.