Culture - Sports Famous writer opens his first art exhibition in Hanoi Fifty-three paintings by Nguyen Quang Thieu, President of the Vietnamese Writers' Association, are on display in his first solo exhibition called Flutist at the Vietnam University of Fine Arts in Hanoi.

Culture - Sports Ba Na ethnic community celebrates new crop Celebrating a new harvest season is one of the biggest events of the year for the Ba Na ethnic minority group in the Central Highlands region.

Culture - Sports HBSO hosts New Year’s concert 2021 The HCM City Ballet Symphony Orchestra and Opera (HBSO) is set to launch a concert featuring dance, arias, and orchestral works from well-known operas to welcome the New Year at the city's Opera House on January 9.