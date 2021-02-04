Culture - Sports Vibrant spring energy on show in new art exhibition An art exhibition to celebrate the success of the 13th Party Congress and the founding anniversary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (February 3) has opened in Hanoi.

Culture - Sports Art programme celebrates 13th National Party Congress A special art programme to celebrate the success of the 13th National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam was held last night in Hanoi’s My Dinh National Stadium.

Culture - Sports HCM City exhibition marks 91st anniversary of Party A photo exhibition is being held in district 1, downtown Ho Chi Minh City, to celebrate the 91st founding anniversary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) (February 3) and welcome the success of the 13th National Party Congress.