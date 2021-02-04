Hanoi to set off fireworks at only one location in Lunar New Year’s Eve
The capital city of Hanoi will cancel fireworks display in all of its 30 districts as planned in the Lunar New Year's Eve, which falls on February 11, in a bid to curb the spread of COVID-19 in the community.
The municipal Party Committee’s Standing Board asked the municipal People’s Committee to consider holding high-range fireworks display at a suitable location. The event will be broadcast live to avoid mass gatherings.
Previously, the city planned to hold firework displays in all 30 districts, including high-range at six locations and low-range at 24 other places.
In addition, amid complex developments of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Hoan Kiem district People’s Committee has suggested suspending activities at the pedestrian zone around the lake starting from February 5 until further notice. Preventive measures have also been tightened in the district.
The zone, covering more than 10 streets in the Hanoi Old Quarter, was put into operation in September 2016. It has since become a major attraction in the capital city./.