Hanoi (VNA) – Executive Vice President of the European Commission (EC) Frans Timmermans and a delegation of the EC inspected the construction site of the Nhon-Hanoi Station section of the Hanoi urban metro project on February 19.



The trip was part of his visit to Vietnam from February 17 to 19 at the invitation of Vietnamese Deputy Prime Minister Le Van Thanh.



The delegation listened to a report on the urban railway system planning of Hanoi and the implementation of Nhon - Hanoi Station metro project. They also inspected trains, traveled from S8 Station to depot area and worked with relevant agencies.



According to the Hanoi Urban Railway Management Board, the Nhon - Hanoi Station metro project has a total length of 12.5km. The route passes through eight elevated and four underground stations.



About 74 percent of the workload of the project has been completed, it said, adding nearly 95 percent of the elevated section has been accomplished and is expected to be put into operation later this year.



Investment for the project comes from official development assistance of the French Government, the French Development Agency (AFD), the Asian Development Bank (ADB), the European Investment Bank (EIB) and the country's corresponding capital.



Timmermans highly appreciated the role of the Hanoi urban metro project and the Nhon - Hanoi Station section.



He hoped that the project will overcome difficulties to soon be put into operation, solve traffic congestion, reduce CO2 emissions, protect the environment, develop the green-clean-beautiful capital and brings benefits to its people.



Chairman of the Hanoi People's Committee Chu Ngoc Anh said despite facing many challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the city's administration has made efforts to speed up the progress of the project, considering it a key target the city needs to achieve this year.



He wished to continue receiving the support from the European Commission for other lines in the urban railway network of the city./.