Giving free checkups to elderly people - Illustrative image (Source: VNA)



- Authorities of Hanoi have decided to earmark more 124 billion VND (over 5.3 million USD) each year for promoting sustainable poverty reduction in the locality, towards having no poor households by the end of this year.According to Director of the municipal Department of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs Khuat Van Thanh, authorities have devised four policies for the scheme.Accordingly, the city will provide 1.4 million VND as monthly allowances for each supportless elderly, people with severe disabilities and serious diseases living in urban areas; and 1.1 million VND (47.2 USD) for those living in rural areas.Free health insurance cards will be provided for poor and near-poor people in a maximum period of three years.Kindergarten children and students who are members of poor families will get free tuition and a monthly financial support of 100,000 VND per head for nine months per year in a maximum period of three years.In addition, supportless elderly people and orphaned children, and people with severe disabilities from poor and near poor households will be cared for at social sponsoring establishments under the municipal Department of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs.-VNA