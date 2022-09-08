Hanoi plans to study the possibility of bicycle lanes being part of infrastructure development, a step the capital city has never taken to date. The move is part of the plan to prevent traffic congestion in the city for the 2022-2025 period.

This has been mentioned in the city’s 2022-2025 plan to implement a government resolution on ensuring traffic order and safety and fighting traffic congestion.

Hanoi aims to reduce traffic accidents by 5-10% each year.

It has set a target of having public transport accounting for 30-35% of passenger transports by 2025.

As of July 2022, Hanoi had more than 7.6 million vehicles - more than a million cars, nearly 6.5 million motorcycles of all kinds and about 180,000 electric motorbikes. Statistics on bicycles are not available./.

