Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)

Fireworks will light up the Hanoi sky to welcome the Lunar New Year, which falls on February 5 this year, at 30 display venues.Under a plan recently issued by the municipal People’s Committee, apart from Hoan Kiem Lake, fireworks will go off in Tay Ho, Nam Tu Liem, Hai Ba Trung and Ha Dong districts, and the outskirts town of Son Tay, at both low and high ranges.Low-range fireworks shows are set to take place in the districts of Dong Da, Thanh Xuan, Ba Dinh, Bac Tu Liem, Cau Giay, Thanh Tri, Hoang Mai, Gia Lam, Long Bien, Soc Son, Dong Anh, Me Linh, Ba Vi, Phuc Tho, Dan Phuong, Hoai Duc, Thanh Oai, Quoc Oai, Chuong My, Ung Hoa, My Duc, Thuong Tin, Phu Xuyen and Thach That.The fireworks displays will begin at midnight and last for 15 minutes.The traditional Lunar New Year (Tet) is Vietnam’s most important festival, bringing people together to celebrate the meaningful annual event.-VNA