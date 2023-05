Business Infographic GDP inches up 3.32% in Q1 Vietnam’s gross domestic product (GDP) grew some 3.32% year-on-year in the first quarter of 2023, according to the General Statistics Office.

Business Infographic Trade cooperation: Bright spot in Vietnam-US relations Trade between Vietnam and the US increased to 123.86 billion USD in 2022 from 6.78 billion USD in 2005. In particular, last year, Vietnam's exports to the US surpassed 100 billion USD for the first time.