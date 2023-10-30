The Hanoi Tourism Ao dai Festival 2023 included exhibition spaces introducing archived photos, ao dai designs from popular brands across the country, and tourism products.

This year's event's most distinctive feature is the "ao dai street," which recreated a cultural and historical space featuring symbols of the capital's thousand-year history, including models of craft villages, the West Lake lotus, the One Pillar Pagoda and the Quan Chuong Gate.

Notably, over 600 women from various families in Hanoi wore ao dai, while another 100 individuals in traditional five-flap long dresses participated in a grand artistic performance and parade.

Additional activities include a seminar on the orientation and development of ao dai in the community and its connection to tourism, ao dai dance performances, and ao dai flashmob dances./.

VNA