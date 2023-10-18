The event is expected to honour the nation’s traditional long dress (Ao Dai) and to create opportunities for co-operation and development between Hanoi's tourism businesses and fashion designers.

A range of unique cultural and artistic activities will be held during the event, including an art music night themed "Colors of Hanoi" on October 28, a photo exhibition and exhibition space for Ao Dai collections, an Ao Dai parade of Hanoi Women's Union, among others.

The occasion is anticipated to attract a large number of residents, along with both domestic and international tourists./.

VNA