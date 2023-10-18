Hanoi Tourism Ao Dai Festival to get underway in late October
A tourism Ao Dai festival will take place from October 27 to October 29 at Hoan Kiem Lake pedestrian street area Hanoi.
The event is expected to honour the nation’s traditional long dress (Ao Dai) and to create opportunities for co-operation and development between Hanoi's tourism businesses and fashion designers.
A range of unique cultural and artistic activities will be held during the event, including an art music night themed "Colors of Hanoi" on October 28, a photo exhibition and exhibition space for Ao Dai collections, an Ao Dai parade of Hanoi Women's Union, among others.
The occasion is anticipated to attract a large number of residents, along with both domestic and international tourists./.