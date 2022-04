The poster of the event (Photo: The organiser)

– A 100-booth tourism gift trade fair of Hanoi is scheduled to run from April 29 to May 1 at the pedestrian street around Hoan Kiem Lake , as part of the efforts to revive the local tourism and activities to welcome the 31st Southeast Asian Games ( SEA Games 31 ).According to the municipal Tourism Department, the event features different spaces for visitors to discover craft village culture, art, travel photos, and local products.Attendees will be treated to performances of graffiti art, flashmob, acoustic music, and skateboarding, as well as a cycle rickshaw ride around the lake.Other highlights of the fair include talk shows involving ca tru (ceremonial singing) performers and artisans of water puppet and paper fan; a coffee tasting event; hands-on experience activities of making children toys; and a photo exhibition on Hanoi.For the occasion, organisers plan the launch of a Hanoi gift product design contest and a Hanoi tourism photo competition, while travel companies and airlines are ready to provide briefing on their special tours and attractive discount programmes./.