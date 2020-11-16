Night tours of Hoa Lo Prison have proven popular. Experts believe Hanoi possesses great potential and advantages to develop night tourism into the future.

The city’s tourism sector has been asked to introduce new tourism products in order to boost appeal while also overcoming the difficulties posed by COVID-19.

Together with night tours of Hoa Lo Prison, which were warmly welcomed, new night tours to the Imperial Citadel of Thang Long and the Temple of Literature, or Van Mieu - Quoc Tu Giam, are expected to give a boost to tourism in the capital./.

VNA