A tour to see red silk cotton flowers and visit the Vietnam National Museum of History was introduced on March 19. With simple but familiar arrangements and decorations, visitors can gain a sense of being in a “village within a city” in the centre of Hanoi.



The tour has been organised by Hanoitourist and the Vietnam National Museum of History, with the aim of introducing new tourism products for visitors to fall in love with Hanoi.



Along with travel agencies, the Hanoi Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism has planned to improve tours from the city centre to the suburbs. The Department will organise a tourism programme at the end of March with events such as a Gift Festival, an Ao Dai Festival, and hot air balloon tours at a longan orchard./.

VNA