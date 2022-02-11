Destinations Magnificent landscape of Ha Long Bay Ha Long Bay, known as a UNESCO World Heritage Site, is famous for its stunning limestone mountains rising from emerald waters that took shape for thousands of years.

Travel Ho Chi Minh City draws in tourists during Tet Ho Chi Minh City’s tourism industry has seen many bright spots since the city became a “green zone” and travel regulations and medical isolation measures were relaxed, helping to attract more tourists during the Lunar New Year, or Tet, holiday.

Travel Hoi An maintains position as one of world’s most romantic destinations The central Vietnamese coastal town of Hoi An in Quang Nam province still maintains its position as one of the world’s 13 most romantic places for travel selected by Global Cable News Network (CNN).

Travel International tourism forecast to recover strongly in Vietnam in 2022 The number of international searches about Vietnam tourism is on an upward trend, which is considered as a positive sign for the Vietnam's industry, especially in the efforts to revive it and regain growth momentum.